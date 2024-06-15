Insurance firm’s relationship manager booked for fraud

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 14

The police have booked a relationship manager of a health insurance company for fraudulently collecting insurance premium amount from the firm’s customers in his own bank account.

According to the complaint filed by Pushkar, Manager of the Fraud Control Unit of the company, the accused — identified as Lakshya Gupta — fraudulently collected Rs 2.35 lakh from 14 customers in the name of the company in January and February. He added that the accused was also enticing customers to transfer the amount using UPI to IDs that were linked to his number.

The Fraud Control Unit manager said, “Lakshya was working with the company since November last year. It was brought to the knowledge of the company that the accused had collected insurance premium amount from company’s customers in his own bank account by deceiving them.”

It was also revealed that the accused had forged insurance policy certificates and shared them with customers as ones issued by the firm.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram