Insurance scheme for Antyodaya families launched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today launched the Dayalu scheme. The scheme aims to provide financial assistance in case of death (natural or accidental) or permanent disability in respect of a member of a family having an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh as verified in the Family Information Data Repository (FIDR) database.

The financial assistance will vary depending on the age of the beneficiary. It will also include an amount of Rs 2 lakh each under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

The Haryana Parivar Suraksha Nyas will implement the scheme. “With the aim to bringing various insurance schemes under one umbrella, the Haryana Parivar Suraksha Nyas (HPSN) has been established,” said Khattar.

Giving details regarding the claim procedure, the CM said the beneficiary or claimant had to file the application through the online portal of the scheme within three months of the accidental or natural death or permanent disability. Further, in case of death, the assistance amount shall be paid to the head of the family in their bank account registered in the Parivar Pehchan Patra database.

The CM said three insurance schemes — the Mukhyamantri Haryana Karamchari Durghatna Bima Yojna covering Group C and D category employees working in the high-risk sectors and safai karamcharis, Mukhyamantri Vyapari Samuhik Niji Durghatna Bima Yojna for small traders and Mukhyamantri Parivar Samriddhi Yojana for families registered under the Antyodaya scheme — have been started by the HPSN.