Inter-state cyber fraud racket busted in Sirsa

Sirsa, March 22

Three persons associated with an inter-state cyber fraud syndicate have been apprehended for orchestrating a scam amounting to Rs 54 lakh. The arrested suspects were involved in setting up a fraudulent website of cryptocurrency, duping around 45 to 50 persons in the Sirsa area by promising them lucrative returns on their investment. They caused significant financial losses to people.

Cases lodged in HP, Punjab too The arrested suspects hail from Himachal Pradesh.

The police said cases of cyber fraud against the trio have also been registered in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, and Dera Bassi, Punjab.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan stated that the arrested individuals, identified as Abhishek of Rivad village of Una district, Sukhdev of Kaunsala village of Mandi district and Hemraj of Chhanwati village of Mandi district, all hailing from Himachal Pradesh, have been remanded in police custody for four days. During this period, investigations will be conducted to determine their involvement in scams and efforts will be made to locate their accomplices.

