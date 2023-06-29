Inter-state sex determination racket busted

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 28

A team of the district health authorities unearthed an inter-state racket of pre-natal sex determination with the arrest of a person with a portable ultrasound machine at Dumoli Khurd village in Rajasthan.

Dr Vikas Saini, nodal officer (PNDT), said a tout struck a deal with a decoy customer for Rs 50,000 and called her to Katuvaas Toll Plaza in Rajasthan on the intervening night of June 27 and 28. The agent took her to a house at Dumoli Khurd village in Rajasthan, via Narnaul (Mahendragarh), for the determination of the gender of her unborn baby.

“A man was present at the house with the portable machine. He conducted the ultrasound test. Our team raided the house and arrested the man, identified as Avdesh Panday, while the tout, Santlal, managed to flee from the spot,” said Saini.