International Biodiversity Day celebrated in Haryana

Chandigarh, May 22

The Haryana State Biodiversity Board observed International Biodiversity Day with the aim of creating awareness among the people about the importance of biodiversity.

An official spokesperson said the day was celebrated every year on May 22 to raise awareness about the significant reduction in biological diversity due to human activities. He said biodiversity was very important in our life. We have to create an environment which is rich in biodiversity, sustainable and can provide us opportunities for economic activities. Due to the lack of biodiversity, the risk of natural disasters increases, so conservation of biodiversity is the need of the hour, he said.The spokesperson said on May 13, various competitions like essay writing, quiz, painting and photography were conducted in which school children and the general public participated.

The award winners of various competitions participated in the Biodiversity Conservation Awareness Camp at Forest Complex, Pinjore, and were introduced to different types of medicinal plants by visiting Mallah Park.