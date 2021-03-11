International CME on gastroenterology

Rohtak: The Department of Medical Gastroenterology (DMG) at the Pt BDS University of Health Sciences in collaboration with MDtok and US India strategic partnership forum (USISPF) organised an international continuing medical education (CME) programme on gastroenterology. Dr Parveen Malhotra, senior professor and head, DMG, presented a detailed presentation on journey of hepatitis in Haryana and efforts made by the Health Department for its prevention. Vice Chancellor Dr Anita Saxena said the CME aimed at bringing medical experts from various parts of the world on a common platform to share their knowledge and valuable research. A panel discussion over liver disease was also organised in which experts Dr HK Aggarwal, Dr KS Lallar, Dr Rajesh Rajput, Dr Surekha Dabla, Dr Sandeep Goel and Dr PS Gill shared their clinical experience.

JC Bose varsity to host ISFT-2024

Faridabad: The 10th edition of the International Symposium on Fusion of Science and Technology (ISFT-2024) will be held in India and it will be hosted by JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, in association with the Society for Fusion of Science and Technology (SFST) and other premier institutions of the country and world. Prof Napat Watjanatepin, organising chairman of ISFT, Thailand, and Prof Pramuk Unahalekhaka, president of Rajamangala University of Technology, Suvarnabhumi, Thailand, passed the baton to host ISFT-2024 to Prof SK Tomar, Vice-Chancellor, and Dr SK Garg, the Registrar of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad (Haryana), and Prof Naveen Kumar, organising chairman of the ISFT-India.

Scholarship for Karnal student

Karnal: Paramvir Singh, an outgoing Class XII student of St Theresa Convent Senior Secondary School, got the Lester B. Pearson international scholarship at the University of Toronto for his exceptional academic achievement. He was honoured by Principal Sister Priya Therese and senior teacher Jaswant Redhu in the presence of his father Pritpal Singh Pannu, mother Manjeet Kaur and grandfather Sadha Singh. She congratulated him and wished for a bright future.

CUH to have NCC wing

Mahendragarh: The Central University of Haryana (CUH) will soon have a wing of the National Cadet Corps as it has got the approval to establish it from the Commanding Officer (NCC), Narnaul. Vice Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar said they had got 80 seats under the fully self-funded scheme of the NCC Army Wing. The establishment of an NCC wing in the university will prove useful for the students. Till now, National Service Scheme (NSS) and Youth Red Cross units are being run in the university, he added.

