International conference at KU ends

Tribune News Service

Karnal: The two-day international conference on “Emerging Indo-Pacific constructs: Perspectives and Challenges”, organised by International Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies (ICIPS), Kurukshetra University, concluded on Saturday. Dr Badri Narayan Gopalkrishnan, head of trade, commerce and strategic economic dialogue, NITI Aayog, was the chief guest. tns

Pvt schoolteacher booked

Panipat: The Chandnibagh police have registered a case against a teacher of a private school here for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student of Class XI. Scores of teachers came out in support of the accused teacher and suspended their work on Saturday. Principal Anu Gupta said a student’s mother met her on Friday and gave a written complaint against the teacher, Satbeer Singh. TNS

Minister is wrestling body chief

Chandigarh: Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh was unanimously elected president of the Haryana Wrestling Association at its annual general body meeting on Sarturday.