International conference at KU ends

Karnal: The two-day international conference on “Emerging Indo-Pacific constructs: Perspectives and Challenges”, organised by International Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies (ICIPS), Kurukshetra University, concluded on Saturday. Dr Badri Narayan Gopalkrishnan, head of trade, commerce and strategic economic dialogue, NITI Aayog, was the chief guest. tns
Pvt schoolteacher booked
Panipat: The Chandnibagh police have registered a case against a teacher of a private school here for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student of Class XI. Scores of teachers came out in support of the accused teacher and suspended their work on Saturday. Principal Anu Gupta said a student’s mother met her on Friday and gave a written complaint against the teacher, Satbeer Singh. TNS
Minister is wrestling body chief
Chandigarh: Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh was unanimously elected president of the Haryana Wrestling Association at its annual general body meeting on Sarturday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity
Expected to meet Kejriwal, OP Chautala
Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out 'friction points'
JJP minister Babli had accused govt of graft
After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors
Two specialists resign, another on his way out, record 12 wo...
VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP
Former DGP posted Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporat...