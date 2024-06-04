International Cycle Day observed

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: International Cycle Day was observed at the Mukand Lal National College, Radaur, in Yamunanagar district. Addressing the staff and the students on the occasion, Principal Deepak Kaushik enumerated various advantages of daily cycling which was a powerful stress-buster besides being a source of strengthening the joints and muscles. He exhorted the students to embrace the habit of daily cycling, in which lies the secret of the better health and longevity of our ancestors.

Workshop on Nutrigenomics

Mahendergarh: The Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendergarh is organising a workshop on Nutrigenomics and Food Technology in collaboration with Panjab University, Chandigarh. The workshop is being sponsored by the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC) and is a collaborative effort involving three universities, including McGill University, Canada. Vice-Chancellors of CUH University, Professor Takeshwar Kumar is overseeing the day-to-day activities of the workshop to ensure its success. Professor Kashmir Singh from Panjab University is leading this workshop as the principal investigator, with Dr Rupesh Deshmukh from the Central University of Haryana and Dr Santosh Upadhyay from Panjab University serving as co-principal investigators. Professor Ajjamada Kushalappa and Professor Hosahalli S. Ramaswamywould also be investigating from McGill University. The one-week workshop will facilitate the acceleration of research in this frontier area, ensuring sustainable food security.

#Yamunanagar