International Day of Women in science

Karnal: Dyal Singh College, Karnal and IB (PG) College, Panipat jointly organised a national webinar on discovering the path of women in science on International Day of Women and Girls in science. Dr Aditi Shreeya Bali welcomed all guests. Dr Ashima Gakhar, Principal, Dyal Singh College said women were the backbone of the family, society, and country with a massive contribution in every sphere of life. Dr Ajay Kumar Garg, Principal, IB (PG) College, said the intellectual void in science could be filled only by bringing in more women. Dr. Reeta Rasaily, Scientist-G, ICMR, New Delhi, talked about her journey as a women scientist and how she overcame the hurdles she faced

Campaign on drug de-addiction

Yamunanagar: The Red Ribbon Club of MLN College, Radaur, organised a public awareness campaign on 'drug de-addiction'. In the programme, Sheetal Sharma, lecturer-in-Hindi of Government School, Radaur, who is also a well-known social reformer as well as the brand ambassador of drug de-addiction campaign, Radaur, was the keynote speaker.

Hand gesture-controlled wheelchair

Faridabad: A team of students of the mechanical engineering department of the JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, claimed to have developed a hand gesture-controlled wheelchair for the physically challenged people who face difficulty in moving from one place to another in daily life. With this type of wheelchair, the physically challenged people can move easily by guiding the wheelchair with their hands, it is stated. Sandhya Yadav, a final year student of the department, said while a joystick-controlled wheelchair in the market costs between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, this wheelchair will cost under Rs 50,000. The prototype of the wheelchair was demonstrated by the team before the senior faculty members of mechanical engineering.

National conference on biz & mgmt

Hisar: A two-day annual national conference on the topic of "Business and management" was inaugurated by Haryana School of Business (HSB) of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar. Prof RA Yadav, former chairman, AICTE, New Delhi, was the chief guest of the inaugural function. Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor of the university presided over the inaugural ceremony of the conference. Prof Avnesh Verma, Registrar of the university said the management education was the key to realise the startup and Digital India dream.

