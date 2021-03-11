International film fest begins in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 18

The five-day fifth Haryana International Film Festival being jointly organised by the Haryana Kala Parishad and Society for Art and Cultural Development started at the Kala Kriti Bhawan in Kurukshetra on Wednesday.

Festival director Dharmender Kumar said, “Films of 22 countries will be screened during the festival. As many 40 short films, 20 feature films and 15 music videos in different language will be screened. The objective of the film festival is to make people aware of social and environmental issues, promotion of film making among children and the impact of media through the films in the society.”