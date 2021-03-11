International film fest begins in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, May 18
The five-day fifth Haryana International Film Festival being jointly organised by the Haryana Kala Parishad and Society for Art and Cultural Development started at the Kala Kriti Bhawan in Kurukshetra on Wednesday.
Festival director Dharmender Kumar said, “Films of 22 countries will be screened during the festival. As many 40 short films, 20 feature films and 15 music videos in different language will be screened. The objective of the film festival is to make people aware of social and environmental issues, promotion of film making among children and the impact of media through the films in the society.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swell...
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike
World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...
Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...