International Museum Day observed

Kurukshetra, May 18
International Museum Day was observed at Shri Krishna Museum in Kurukshetra on Saturday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma said, “This year International Council of Museum (ICOM) has announced the theme ‘Museums for Education and Research’, and Shri Krishna Museum will continue educational and research activities in the museum from May 2024 to May 2025.”
She said taking the theme into consideration, weekly classes would be organised in the museum to acquaint the students with rich folk painting traditions of India such as madhubani, sanjhi, warli, pattachitra, and kalamkari throughout the year. This training would be given to the learners by the expert artists from the field. She also announced that regular research on many aspects of Mahabharata — the treasure house of Indian knowledge and wisdom — would be held in the museum.
She also released the recently prepared brochure of Shri Krishna Museum. In the competition, Heena and Himanshi of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Thanesar, secured the first and second prizes, respectively.
