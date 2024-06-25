International Olympic Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: The Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, celebrated International Olympic Day on its premises. The Department of Physical Education and the Small Khelo India Centre of the college organised a series of events to mark the occasion. Principal Dr Harinder Singh Kang expressed his delight over the successful celebration of day, emphasising the importance of sports in holistic education. He said events like these not only promote physical fitness, but also instill values of discipline and teamwork among students, which are essential for their overall development. Dr Bodhraj, Dean and Dr Ranjit Singh, head of the Department of Physical Education highlighted the significance of the Olympic Day celebrations in fostering a spirit of sportsmanship and healthy competition among the students. Coaches Surjit Singh and Sukhchain Singh commended the active participation of students in various sports activities organised throughout the day. Ex- Dean Dr Amrita Pritam, ex-faculty members Dr Parveen Kumar, Dr Rajesh Bhardwaj, Dr Sanjay Vij, Dr Joshpreet Singh, Prof Shiv and Prof Arun joined the occasion. Randeep Singh Jauhar, President of the Governing Body and Managing Committee, extended his appreciation to the organising committee and stated that events like these encourage students to strive for excellence, both on and off the field.

pupil selected for handball c’ship

Panipat: Anu Malik, a first year BCom student of the Arya PG College, has been selected in the Indian University team to participate in the World University Handball Championship to be held in Spain. Malik has won medals in several national level competitions. Principal Dr Jagdish Gupta said she has left for Spain from the International Airport Kerala with the Indian team. This is an international tournament to be held from June 25 to 30, in which teams like Brazil, Chile, France, Poland, India, Spain and Netherlands are participating.

sports varsity gets new ombudsman

Sonepat: The Sports University of Haryana (SUH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr SK Gakhar, Vice Chairman of the Haryana State Higher Education Council, Chandigarh, as the new Ombudsman (Honorary). This appointment reflects the university’s ongoing commitment to integrity, fairness, and transparency in all its operations. Notably, the University Grant Commission (UGC) has declared the Sports University Haryana as defaulter for not appointing an Ombudsman. Dr Gakhar’s previous roles include Vice-Chancellor, IGU Rewari; Vice-Chancellor, Sri Sri University, Odisha; Founder Vice Chancellor, CBLU, Bhiwani; Member, Haryana Backward Classes Commission, Chandigarh.

