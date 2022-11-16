International Pythian Council invites Haryana official

Panchkula, November 15
The International Pythian Council (IPC) has invited Haryana IAS officer Rajesh Jogpal, Administrator HSVP, Hisar, to be part of the council as the honorary secretary general - India for the Modern Pythian Games.
Bijender Goel, founder of the Modern Pythian Games and Secretary General, IPC said the experience and knowledge of Rajesh Jogpal would be helpful in promoting and running the Modern Pythian Games expansion in the country.
