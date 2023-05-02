International-standard climbing arena to come up in Karnal city

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 1

With an aim to prepare athletes to compete in international events and boost sports infrastructure in the district, an international-standard sport climbing arena is being developed at Karna Stadium under the Smart City project.

The authorities claim that it would be the first of its kind facility in the North India, which would give an opportunity to athletes to prepare for Olympics. Sport climbing has been included as a medal sport in the Olympics.

The sport climbing arena will be developed under the first phase of redevelopment of Karna Stadium in an area between an under-construction building of a multipurpose hall and a new stage building to utilise free space at a cost of around Rs 2 crore.

The tender to construct different climbing walls has been allotted and the authorities are hopeful that the agency would start work soon.

After the commencement of work, the sport arena would be completed in four months, said an official.

“The sport climbing arena will have different kinds of walls, which could be used for both training and competitions. It will have one each bouldering wall, lead wall, speed wall and practice wall along with a spacious landing area. These walls will be equipped with auto-belay and timer,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO-Karnal Smart City Limited (KSCL).

He said, “There are lots of new opportunities in this game as it has been included in the Olympics. National and international level events can be organised at the arena after its completion.”

“The company will use equipment, which will be certified by the International Federation of Sport Climbing,” the CEO maintained.

Apart from the climbing arena, the KSCL is developing four synthetic tennis courts, a spectator gallery with a capacity of around 250 persons, two hostel blocks separate for male and female having capacity of 90 and 45 players respectively, a dining hall, a multipurpose building with an indoor kabaddi hall, one sport and fitness equipment shop, a gym and a rehabilitation centre under the first phase of redevelopment of Karna Stadium.

Besides, a new stage is being constructed with a seating capacity of around 500 spectators and two VIP lounges on its first floor. A sum of Rs 23.95 crore will be spent on the first phase of the project.