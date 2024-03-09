International Women’s Day observed across Haryana

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 8

International Women’s Day was celebrated at the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Kundli, with focus on the theme ‘Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress’.

The function was inaugurated by Dr Harinder Singh Oberoi, NIFTEM director.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya awards Kamlesh Dhanda and Prashant Panwar (left). Tribune photo

Addressing the ceremony virtually, Minhaj Alam, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in the Central Government, praised the strength, love and courage of women.

Women entrepreneurs associated with the food-processing industry shared their experiences at the event, inspiring everyone to overcome the challenges peculiar to women.

Dr Harjeet Kaur participated in the ceremony virtually from Australia. Dr Milan Sharma said women should come out of their confines and showcase their talent and hard work. He said one should keep learning continuously as there is no age restriction for learning.

Dr Kamini called for continuous progress by sharing the challenges of food product manufacturing and marketing.

Empowerment, not sympathy

Kurukshetra: Haryana State Commission for Women Chairperson Renu Bhatia said if women empower and strengthen themselves, they would be able to face every challenge thrown at them.She was speaking as the chief guest at a one-day workshop on ‘Awareness of Sexual Harassment in Higher Educational Institutions’ — organised by the Internal Complaints Committee of Kurukshetra University under the joint aegis of Haryana Women Commission — in the Senate Hall of Kurukshetra University.

Bhatia said rather than expecting others to sympathise with them, women should empower themselves. Under the awareness campaign, the Har yana Women Commission is conducting awareness programmes regarding women’s rights and duties in schools, colleges and universities.

She said that to curb crime against women, they should immediately report them to the Women’s Commission.

Earlier, Renu Bhatia inaugurated an exhibition of slogans written by KU students in the KU Crush Hall.

KU Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva said women have achieved great feats in the fields of science, space, education, sports, defence forces and NSS, among others.

Minister of State for Women, Child Development awarded

Karnal: Kaithal has secured the second position in the state for providing good nutrition to the children of the district.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya gave the award to the Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda and Deputy Commissioner Kaithal Prashant Panwar during a Women’s Day event in Panchkula.

DC Panwar said the Department of Women and Child Development has been providing nutritious meals to children in all Anganwari centres and playschools across the state.

