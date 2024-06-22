International Yoga Day fervour: Gurugram gets 9 gymnasiums

Gurugram, June 21
International Yoga Day was celebrated in Gurugram with the theme ‘Yoga- For self and society’ on Friday morning.
Hundreds of locals, including women and children, participated in yoga activities organised by district administration in association with the Ayush Department at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium here.
The Environment, Forest and Sports Minister Sanjay Singh inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp.
Singh said, “Yoga is not just an exercise, but a feeling of connecting with oneself and the nature. It boosts one’s physical and mental health.”
He said the Haryana Yoga Commission has been constituted by the government to promote yoga in the state and added that the state government was committed to open gymnasiums in the villages. Singh laid the foundation stones of nine gymnasiums in Gurugram district today.
