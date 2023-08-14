Internet services resume in Haryana's Nuh

Gurugram, August 14
Internet services resumed in Nuh on Monday, a day ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.
The service had been suspended and curfew clamped in Nuh following the recent violence in the district and nearby areas.
There were communal clashes in the area after a religious procession was disrupted.
