Interpol issues red corner notice against fugitive criminal Himanshu

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 19

A red corner notice has been issued by the Interpol against fugitive criminal Himanshu, alias Bhau, who is wanted in 18 cases of heinous crime like murder, attempt to murder, extortion, criminal intimidation, forgery etc booked in various police stations of Rohtak, Jhajjar and Delhi.

The Haryana Police have announced a reward of Rs 1.55 lakh on his arrest.

“Bhau has been absconding and hiding in some foreign country from where he has been operating his illegal activities. His name is in the list of most wanted criminals of Rohtak, Jhajjar and Delhi police and arrest warrants have also been issued by the Rohtak and Delhi courts against him. A look-out circular has also been issued to locate this fugitive criminal,” said Himanshu Garg, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rohtak.

Garg said Bhau was still running an extortion racket from abroad and continuously contacting targeted persons in India through Whatsapp messages and calls. He had threatened many people with dire consequences and also got an attack carried out through his accomplices on them when the latter refused to pay him extortion money, the SP claimed.

“Bhau is associated with the notorious Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gangs. He fraudulently obtained a passport using a fake name, fake address and forged documents. During the process, he deliberately concealed criminal cases booked against him to get clearance from the authorities concerned for getting passport. He also took the help of two witnesses for false deposition when the passport authorities got his identity particulars verified from the police,” he said.

“A total 60 mobile phones, 44 SIM cards, Rs 7 lakh, two motorcycles, 16 live cartridges, 13 boxes of country liquor, foreign currency, ATM cards, passports, bank documents, diary/notebooks and other items were seized during the raids conducted in April and June this year,” he added.

Bhau wanted in 18 heinous crime cases

SP says runs extortion racket from abroad

Carries reward of Rs 1.55L, wanted in 18 cases booked in Rohtak, Jhajjar and Delhi

#Rohtak