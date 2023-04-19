Interstate criminal held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 18

The crime unit team, Manesar, has arrested an interstate criminal involved in around three dozen cases of murder, robbery, dacoity, attempt to murder and extortion from Panchgaon Chowk here on Monday night.

Two other associates of the criminal were arrested the day before. The police recovered a stolen Swift Dzire car from his possession.

According to the police, the arrested accused has been identified as 30-year-old Monu. Recently, he along with his two accomplices had robbed an Ola taxi driver of his Swift Dzire cab on Saturday after taking a lift. An FIR was registered at the Bilaspur police station.

Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime, said two accomplices — Amit, alias Mota, and Ajit — of the main accused were arrested by the police from Nainwal village on Saturday and Sunday. The main accused was arrested last night, he added.

“During interrogation, Monu revealed that about three dozen cases have been registered against him in various police stations of Gurugram. Criminal cases are also registered against him at the Dharuhera (Rewari) and Tijara (Rajasthan) police stations. The accused was lodged in jail in a case of shooting and murder at Panchgaon Chowk and came out on bail on March 14. Monu is bein interrogated while his accomplices have been sent to judicial custody,” the ACP added.