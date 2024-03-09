Gurugram: Interstate gang busted, 29-year-old arrested

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 8

A special cell team of the Delhi Police claimed to have busted an interstate gang of Mewat-based criminals, who are accused of being involved in breaking open ATMs in the NCR and other states, with the arrest of one person.

The police arrested the kingpin of the gang, identified as 29-year-old Niyamat, alias Ghoda, after a brief exchange of fire. He was nabbed when four members of the gang, including the kingpin, was going to the Moti Bagh area in New Delhi for a recce of an ATM.

The police team, led by Inspector Ranjeet Singh, received a tip-off and acting on it, it laid a trap in the Moti Bagh area.

When the gang members arrived, they allegedly fired on the police, but Ghoda was nabbed. A semi-automatic pistol (.32 bore), one live cartridge and one empty cartridge were recovered from him. The police also impounded a Creta car.

According to the police, the gang members used to identify unguarded ATM booths in those areas which were not under the cover of streetlights and isolated areas.

They used to spray black paint on CCTV cameras after entering the ATM booths with their faces covered.

