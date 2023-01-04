Interstate gang of vehicle thieves busted by Nuh police, 4 nabbed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 3

The Nuh police busted an interstate vehicle lifters gang and arrested four persons, including the kingpin of the gang. A stolen car, 3 countrymade pistols, eight cartridges, three master keys and two fake number plates have been seized from them.

A total of 73 cases are registered against all four in Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The kingpin of the gang carried a reward of Rs 60,000 on his head, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the arrested persons were identified as Ikram alias Akram (30), Ajaruddin alias Ajru (30), residents of Jaimat village, Sadruddin alias Sadar (24) and Azad (26), residents of Rithat village in Nuh district.

Ikram alias Akram is the leader of the gang and the gang was active in UP, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, said the police.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Varun Singla, SP of Nuh, said that on a tip-off, the CIA, Tauru unit, nabbed the accused late on Monday night from under the Gurnawat railway bridge when they were in a white car and planning to commit a crime.

“The gang leader, Ikram alias Akram, carried a reward of Rs 10,000 announced by the UP police in a case of robbery registered at Agra. Another reward of Rs 50,000 was announced by a transporter of Rajasthan. He is involved in 23 cases of robbery, theft, ATM robbery, extortion in Rajasthan. Ikram is wanted in 20 cases of robbery registered in Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Noida in UP, Alwar, Jaipur in Rajasthan and Faridabad in Haryana.

Sadruddin alias Sadar is also wanted in five cases of vehicle theft and ATM robbery in Nuh. As many as 10 cases of vehicle lifting are registered against Ajruddin alias Ajru.

