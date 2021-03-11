EDUCATION NOTES

Intra-college declamation contest at Dyal Singh College, Karnal

Karnal: The IPR activity cell under the institution's innovation council, Dyal Singh College, Karnal, organised an intra-college declamation contest on the topic, “Role of IPR and patent rights for start-ups” on the occasion of World IPR Day. The programme began by welcoming Sanjay Sharma, officiating principal of the college, Dr Mukta Jain, vice-president, IIC, Dr Rajni Seth, convener, IIC, and judges for the event Dr Kushal Pal and Dr Pooja Malhotra. Dr Rajni Seth said such programmes were essential for making students aware of the importance of intellectual property rights so that they could contribute to the society in an innovative manner. Around 25 students actively participated in the competition. Mehak of BSc (fourth semester) secured first prize, while Kritarth of BCom (fourth semester) bagged second prize, Mahima of economics (hons) (fourth semester) got third prize. Consolation prizes were given to Tanisha of economics (hons) (fourth semester), Anubhuti Rana of BSc (second semester).

World IP Day observed

Faridabad: With a view to creating awareness on the significance of intellectual property right (IPR), the institution’s innovation council (IIC) and the department of computer engineering of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, observed World IP Day by holding a special programme. The programme was organised under the Kalam programme for IP literacy and awareness and national intellectual property awareness mission (NIPAM). The programme was attended by more than 300 participants. Addressing the inaugural session, VC Prof SK Tomar highlighted the importance of IPR. Referring to the Indian traditional knowledge and patent issues in the light of turmeric and neem case, he said in the ancient time, the traditional knowledge in India was passed on from generation to generation in verbal form. Therefore, there was no documentation of such knowledge. India raised the issue on international platforms and expressed concerns over it.

Shakespeare’s birth anniversary

Kaithal: The English literary society of RKSD College celebrated the 458th birth anniversary of English playwright William Shakespeare. A PPT competition based on Shakespeare's works, a quiz and language games were organised to mark the birth anniversary. The programme was inaugurated by Principal Sanjay Goyal and he presided over it. Principal in-charge of the evening session Dr Harender Gupta, head of English separtment Dr Rajbir Parashar, president of the literary council Dr Naresh Garg also addressed the participants. Komal and Mamta’s team secured first position in the PPT competition. Ankita and Anu’s team came second by performing on the theme “Shakespeare: Some fun facts”. Shagun and Neha’s team performed on “Shakespeare and Hindi cinema” and managed to come third. Kajal and Shweta's team secured fourth position by performing on the topic, “Shakespeare: Complete works” and Rahul and Mandeep's team on the topic, “Shakespeare:Famous quotes”.

KU student selected for US varsity

Kurukshetra: Komal Sharma, a student of the department of chemistry, Kurukshetra University, has been accepted for doctoral programme at the University of Louisville, United States. Along with this, she will also be provided a fellowship by the world-renowned university. At the same time, the Louisville university will also bear the entire cost of her education and lodging. For this achievement, the Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, congratulated Komal Sharma, her parents and faculty members of the chemistry department. The VC said it was a matter of great pride for the KU.

