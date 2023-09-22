Inundated stretch in barwala

The road between the new and the old bus stands in Barwala, Hisar, has been dug up for construction by the municipal authorities. After the recent rains, the entire stretch has been inundated, leading to inconvenience to the locals. The authorities are requested to expedite the construction work.

Bhupender, Hisar

Cow dung disposal in open spaces

A number of unauthorised dairy owners often dispose of cow dung in open spaces, posing a health hazard to residents of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. The accumulated dung is serving as a breeding ground for mosquitoes in the areas. The dairy owners also often throw cow dung into the sewers, leading to their frequent blockage. The municipal corporation should address the problem on priority.

Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar

Damaged Faridabad road raises concern

The Gurukul Road outside RPS Omaxe Green Valley in Sector 41-42, Faridabad, has been in a deplorable condition since 2007. Despite several politicians’ promises to construct the 1-km stretch, there has been no improvement. It has only deteriorated over the years, making it highly inconvenient for residents to reach the housing society. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and get the road repaired at the earliest.

Rita Dadlani, Faridabad

