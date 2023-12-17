Invalid e-ravana passes: Five cases registered in 10 days for illegally ferrying mining material

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, December 16

The Haryana State Enforcement Bureau (HSEnB), on the complaint of the Mines and Geology Department, has registered five cases in the past 10 days in connection with the illegal transportation of mining materials without valid e-ravana.

Dumpers bearing Rajasthan registration numbers were being used for the purpose.

E-ravana is mandatory for the movement of raw materials from mining sites and products from stone crushers and screening plants. The aim is to curb illegal transportation of materials.

“Rewari does not have any mining site, but mining materials are transported to Delhi and other places through this area from various parts of Rajasthan and neighbouring Mahendragarh district, hence vehicles are checked regularly,” said an official of the mines department.

Sources said during checking operations, three vehicles bearing Rajasthan registration numbers were seized at Dharuhera and Garhi Bolni road of the district in September, October and November while transporting mining materials on invalid e-ravana passes. This indicated that the illegal practice was being followed fearlessly, they claimed.

Similarly, two other cases of transporting materials without e-ravana passes in Mahendragarh district were also booked by the HSEnB on Thursday under the Mine and Minerals (Regulations and Development) Act and Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

“E-ravana pass is valid for a particular time, depending upon the destination. If a pass is used after expiry, it is presumed that multiple rounds were made by vehicles on one pass to transport mining materials, which is illegal,” said Aarju, Mining Inspector, Rewari.

She said three vehicles seized in Rewari were using expired e-ravana passes for transporting materials, hence penalties were imposed on the owners. They, however, failed to deposit the fine in time, leading to the registration of an FIR against them.

#Rajasthan #Rewari