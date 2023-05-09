IOs must clarify on pending cases: Home Minister Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

Home Minister Anil Vij today told police officers that clarification should be sought from those officers/investigating officers (IOs) who had cases pending for over a year. Strict action would be taken against those who did not give a satisfactory reply in this regard.

Vij was presiding over a review meeting regarding law and order with senior officers of the Police Department here today. He said 3,229 cases were pending in the state for over a year. He also directed that if more than 10 criminal cases were registered against any person, their list should be prepared and made available to him.

He said a special investigation team (SIT) had been formed to deal with the cases of immigration fraudsters in the state. On April 17, the newly formed SIT received 332 pending cases from the previous SIT, while 68 cases were now newly registered.

At the meeting, Vij directed the officers to frame rules within 15 days for immigration agencies.