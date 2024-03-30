IPS husband of BJP MP transferred

Gurugram, March 29
The Election Commission has ordered transfer of IPS officer Rajesh Duggal, who is the husband of BJP MP from Sirsa Sunita Duggal, and directed that no election-related work should be assigned to him till Lok Sabha polls conclude in the state.
Acting on the EC’s directive, the state government on Thursday issued the transfer order.
Rajesh Duggal, who was Joint Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, has now been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police at the Police Headquarters in Panchkula with immediate effect.
“Further, as directed by the Election Commission, he shall not be assigned any election-related work till the completion of the current Lok Sabha election in the state,” stated an order issued by Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) TVSN Prasad.
Polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of elections on May 25.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...
Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday
He was produced in a court that remanded him in the custody ...