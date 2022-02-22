IPS officer Dheeraj Kumar Setia bail plea hearing today

Chandigarh, February 21
The anticipatory bail plea filed by IPS officer Dheeraj Kumar Setia will come up for hearing before the Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 22 again. The petition was placed before the Bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan, but the hearing was adjourned for a day.
Setia was posted as a DCP in Gurugram and was seeking pre-arrest bail in a case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code. A “quashing petition” filed by Setia too will come up for hearing on February 22. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve Ukraine crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3
Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace
Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...