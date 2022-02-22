IPS officer Dheeraj Kumar Setia bail plea hearing today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 21

The anticipatory bail plea filed by IPS officer Dheeraj Kumar Setia will come up for hearing before the Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 22 again. The petition was placed before the Bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan, but the hearing was adjourned for a day.

Setia was posted as a DCP in Gurugram and was seeking pre-arrest bail in a case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code. A “quashing petition” filed by Setia too will come up for hearing on February 22. —

