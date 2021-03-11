IPS officer Hemant Kalson in soup again, held for assaulting disabled Pinjore shopkeeper

Panchkula, May 13
The Panchkula police have arrested controversial IPS officer Hemant Kalson for creating ruckus and beating up a handicapped caretaker of a shop in Pinjore late last night.
Kalson also allegedly misbehaved with a constable at the police station and tried to create hindrance in the official work of cops, besides using foul language against the Panchkula DCP. Other policemen present in the police station asked Kalson to remain calm, but he did not agree.
Meanwhile, the government has suspended the IG, serving in the Home Guard, with immediate effect on the account of misusing his official power and also tarnishing the image of the department, displaying grave misconduct and conducting himself in a manner unbecoming of a member of the service.
During the suspension period, his headquarters will be in the office Panchkula DGP and he will not leave the station without the prior permission of the competent authority.
The police said Kalson had been arrested on the complaint of the Talwinder Singh of Rattpur Colony in Pinjore. Talwinder is 75% handicapped and works as a caretaker at a water tanker business and provision store owned by late Jeet Singh, who was the ex-sarpanch and president of the municipal committee.
Talwinder said Kalson, along with a girl, was drunk and created a ruckus in the shop, besides assaulting him. He said as he could not do anything to oppose him due to his disability, he informed ex-councillor Satwinder Singh Tony, who further informed the police, who arrived at the site and took Kalson to the police station.
The Pinjore police have registered two cases against Kalson under Sections 186, 341, 353 and 506 of the IPC on the constable’s complaint.
Earlier, Kalson was booked by the Panchkula police for creating a ruckus by forcibly taking away a patient and using foul language against staff nurse. A case under Sections 186, 294, 353, 354, 506 and 509 of the IPC was registered against him at the the Sector 7 police station.
EARLIER CREATED RUCKUS AT HOSPITAL
Recently, IG Hemant Kalson was booked for allegedly creating a ruckus and misbehaving with a nurse and other staff in an inebriated condition at the General Hospital, Panchkula.
