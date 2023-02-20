IPS officer Kapoor empanelled

Chandigarh: Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, a 1990-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, is among those 20 officers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) empanelled for the DG/DG Eq level posts at the Centre. The appointment committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved their empanelment recently.
