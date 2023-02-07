Iraq nationals tricked, lose $5,000, passports

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 6

A foreign national was duped by fake cops in Gurugram. Posing as policemen, four members of the gang targeted an Iraq national and his two companions and robbed them of $ 5,000 and two passports. An FIR has been registered.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday around 8 pm. Sabah Abdul Hasan of Iraq said in his complaint that he had come to India on January 25 along with his brother-in-law Ahmed Abdul Kadhim Mezaal and friend Nassar Abdullah Erhamai. They stayed at a guest house in Sector 38.

“On Saturday night, when we were returning from a nearby dental hospital, four car-borne persons stopped us. They posed as policemen and asked for our IDs. They checked our bags and left the spot. Later, we found that $ 5,000 and two passports were missing from our bags,” said the complainant.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC. “We are scanning CCTVs and efforts are on to nab the accused,” said Inspector Ved Prakash, SHO of Sadar police station.

Notably, two Kenya nationals were robbed of $ 1,800 by three persons posing as cops last month.