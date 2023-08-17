IREO case: ED lists Gurugram properties of judge’s kin as crime proceeds

Tribune News Service

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has listed the Gurugram properties of suspended judge Sudhir Parmar’s relatives worth Rs 7.59 crore as proceeds of crime in its chargesheet filed in the judge bribery case.

These included a residential plot in Sector 82 Gurugram, which has been valued at Rs 4.59 crore and is registered in the name of Parmar’s sister-in-law Pushpa Devi, and a three-fifth share in agricultural land in Sampka village, Pataudi (Gurugram), valued at Rs 3 crore, in the name of Rohit Tomar (40 per cent) and Ajay Parmar (20 per cent).

The chargesheet against seven people — Ajay Parmar, Paramveer Singh and Pushpa Devi (relatives of the judge), Rohit Tomar, owner of R Sai Transport Company, Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal (Promoters of M3M Group) and Lalit Goyal, MD of IREO Group, was filed before a Panchkula court on August 11.

The ED is likely to file a supplementary chargesheet against Judge Sudhir Parmar, who is under arrest, and other accused in the case.

Based on Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) FIR, the ED registered this case. While ACB relied on WhatsApp chats and voice recordings that IREO/M3M paid Rs 5 crore to Parmar and further an amount of Rs 5-7 crore was being negotiated for favouring M3M Group, ED says it has independently proved the allegations in the FIR. The agency added that direct evidence was destroyed by the accused as soon as the FIR was registered.

The ED points out that the transport firm transferred Rs 1.3 crore in multiple tranches to Parmar’s sister-in-law and two nephews (Ajay Parmar and Paramveer Singh) from August 2022 to March 2023. Though it was termed as a loan, there was no loan agreement, no collateral and no interest was paid.

Ajay further availed a loan of Rs 15 lakh from ICICI for purchasing Mahindra Thar, and took a loan of Rs 63 lakh from SBI in January 2023 for construction at their family plot in sector 82, Gurugram.

Contractor Mohan Lal, who has been given the contract for constructing the house, told ED that cost of the planned structure is Rs 1 crore and the average cost of finishing the same is about Rs 1 crore. Further, a fuel station is being planned on a land in Sampka village which would have cost another Rs 1 crore. The share of Ajay Parmar in the fuel station is 20 per cent.

Tomar, who is a close friend of Sudhir Parmar, provided Rs 14 lakh for the share of Ajay Parmar in Sampka land, which is nothing “but a property indirectly held by Sudhir Parmar through Rohit Tomar”, added ED.

“It is not mere coincidence that all so-called loans were availed/movable and immovable properties were purchased after the case of Lalit Goyal was listed before the court of Sudhir Parmar in January 2022,” said ED. The amount above the circle rate for the residential and agricultural plots in Gurugram was paid in cash so no record of payment exists, says the ED.

The ED claims that M3M knew that they would be made accused in the supplementary chargesheet in the IREO case as Rs 400 crore was received from IREO in the Bhiwani land deal.

