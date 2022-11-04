Iris scan, QR codes among steps for Haryana job test

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, November 3

Iris scan, QR codes to ascertain candidates’ identity, ban on wearing ornaments, “punishment” marking for leaving blank questions and multiple sets of question papers are among measures in place to check cheating during the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for recruitment for Group C posts to be held on November 5 and 6.

Rocked by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) “cash-for-marks” scam earlier this year, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is leaving nothing to chance for the CET.

While no ornaments, including nose pins, will be allowed inside the examination centres since these can also have embedded devices, for the first time admit cards will have QR codes that will help verify the identity of the candidates.

“The aspirant will pass through a metal detector and will be frisked. After that, he/she will have to hold the admit card in hand and a photo will be taken. The admit card carrying a QR code will be scanned and all details will appear on a screen at the centre where it will be matched with the form,” explains HSSC Chairman Bhopal Singh Khandri.

Also for the first time, there will be “punishment” marking for not answering questions. “We will give five options in multiple choice questions. The fifth option says ‘not attempted’. In case a candidate doesn’t know the answer, he/she can select this option. This will ensure we have no blank questions that can be manipulated later. For every question left unanswered, we will deduct .95 mark, although there is no negative marking for wrong answers,” Khandri said.

The CET is being conducted to fill 42,000 Group C posts, including those of clerks and excise inspectors. Further, four sets each of question papers have been prepared. “We have 16 sets for the exam to be conducted for over 10 lakh candidates in four shifts,” Khandri said.

The HSSC said a private agency hired for the examination would also carry out an audit of all forms to ascertain if a candidate had filled more than one form. “All such candidates will be disqualified. It is better they call our helpline if they receive multiple admit cards,” he said.