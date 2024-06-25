 Irked by area dumpsites, locals seek action : The Tribune India

Medical waste getting dumped in the open causing unhygienic, hazardous conditions

Residents at the dumping ground situated on Kurukshetra Road in Pehowa. Tribune photos



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 24

The presence of dumping grounds near the residential areas has become a nuisance for residents in the district. While the residents demand the shifting of dumping grounds to outer areas, the shortage of dumping sites has been a concern for the civic bodies.

Civic body to hold meet with residents

The secretary of the Shahabad Municipal Committee has been directed to find a suitable land for the dumping ground. A solid waste treatment plant is to be established in Kurukshetra, for which a site was identified, but there have been some objections from residents. A meeting with area residents will be held to sort out the matter. Efforts are being made to resolve the concerns by the end of the month. — Vaishali Sharma, Municipal Commissioner, Kurukshetra

The residents of Pehowa and Shahabad have been unhappy with the garbage being dumped near the residential colonies.

Rajkumar, a resident of a colony situated on the Kurukshetra road in Pehowa, said, “The municipal council has its dumping ground on the Kurukshetra road and it has become an ordeal for us. Due to strong winds, the garbage gets scattered in the fields and colonies. A large number of stray cattle keep roaming near the dumping ground and this also leads to the accidents. Flies and foul smell have been adding to the woes. We have raised the issue with the local administration but to no avail.”

Harmandeep Singh Virk, Congress leader from Pehowa, said, “The dumping zone is adjoining the main road. Pehowa is a religious place and lakhs of tourists reach here from across the country using the same stretch, and the dumping ground presents a poor look. Recently, due to strong winds, a huge quantity of garbage got scattered and even landed in front of the houses and shops of the local residents. We appeal to the government to find a permanent solution and shift the dumping ground away from the city area. Medical waste is being dumped openly here as well which is hazardous for animals, as well as the residents. For the time being, the administration should get the garbage covered, and the since it is an MC land, it should be converted into a park.”

Chairperson of Pehowa Municipal Council Ashish Sharma said, “The agency hired for collection and transportation of the garbage has been directed to clear the old waste and ensure that the garbage is shifted daily from the dumping ground to the waste management plant. The agency has also been asked to install a net so that the garbage doesn’t get scattered due to strong winds.”

Recently in Shahabad, the residents of the Deha colony were also upset with the dumping of garbage on the Barara road by the Shahabad Municipal Committee. The residents had even blocked a road for a brief period in protest. However, they later opened the road with the assurance of the authorities not dumping the garbage there.

Chairman of the Shahabad Municipal Committee Gulshan Kwatra said “A temporary point was set up on the Barara Road for the collection and transportation of the garbage. Vehicles were loading the garbage, but the residents started opposing the move, following which the site has been changed. Shortage of dumping ground is a major issue, and all efforts are being made to find a dumping ground for Shahabad.”

Meanwhile, District Municipal Commissioner Vaishali Sharma said, “The secretary of the Shahabad Municipal Committee has been directed to find a suitable land for the dumping ground. A solid waste treatment plant is to be established in Kurukshetra, for which a site was identified, but there have been some objections from residents. A meeting with area residents will be held to sort out the matter. Efforts are being made to resolve the concerns by the end of the month.”

