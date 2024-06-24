Irked by poor safety at flyover, Rewari residents to protest

Tribune News Service

Rewari, June 23

A meeting of local residents held today decided to stage a dharna on the premises of the Mini-Secretariat here on June 28 in protest against the absence of safety arrangements at the Hari Nagar flyover.

Rajender Singh, a local resident, said people present at the meeting decried the authorities concerned for not taking any cognisance of the burning problem. The meeting unanimously formed a 21-member committee to organise the protest effectively.

“Hari Nagar flyover T-Point has become an accident-prone spot due to the non-availability of speedbreakers, traffic lights and police personnel there. Not a single day passes without an accident. It is the responsibility of the district authorities to provide a safe highway for the commuters,” said Rajendra.

He maintained that people were persistently raising the concern, but the authorities were not paying any heed towards it. It seemed that the authorities were awaiting any major agitation before putting in place safety measures there, he added.

The meeting was chaired by Rambilas, and conducted by Kailash Chand. Manoj Kumar, Dayanand, Rajendra Singh, Laxman Singh, Omprakash Sain, Surendra Rohila, Surendra Yadav, Lekh Ram, Ranveer Singh, Sunil, Ajay Singh, Amar Singh, Rajpura and Anil, all present on the occasion, expressed their displeasure on the matter.

