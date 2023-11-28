Irked over outages, bizmen move NGT against DHBVN

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 27

Following the major power outage on Sunday, over 11 industrial units in Gurugram have moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking 24-hour supply and action against Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) officials.

No relief The industrial work has come to a halt due to long power cuts. Despite repeated promises to provide optimum power, the DHBVN has failed to do so. We are not even allowed to use DG sets. We cannot bear this anymore. — PK Gupta, Progressive federation of trade and industry, Gurugram unit

The industries in Sector 37 industrial area claimed that they were facing huge losses owing to power cuts in the area and ban on DG sets and thou shot a letter to Tribunal seeking implementation of it’s directive for twenty four hours supply to industries.

The letter was shot by the Progressive Federation of Trade and Industry (PFTI) that claimed to have suffered major work disruption on Sunday due to the seven-hour cut.

“The entire area had come to a halt owing to this and it is a regular feature. Despite repeated promises to provide optimum power, the DHBVN failed to provide any relief. We are not allowed to use DG sets. We cannot bear this anymore,” said association president PK Gupta.

“As per the guidelines of NGT, there should be 24-hour power supply in industrial areas, yet the DHBVN is continuously cutting power in Sector-37 industrial area. The Electricity Corporation is flouting the orders of NGT in the name of maintenance and smart grid project. There were several outages on Sunday, which in total lasted six to seven hours. Due to this, industries are suffering huge economic losses (crores of rupees). Operation of diesel generators in industrial units is prohibited under Stage-3 and 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GREP). In such a situation, due to power cut, thousands of workers have to sit idle and industrial production suffers huge losses. We request you to take action against the DHBVN officials related to this sector and free the industries from the arbitrary attitude,” read the letter.

The industrialists claimed that the DHBVN has been carrying out the Smart Grid project work for five years and they have been bearing the brunt of power cuts.

