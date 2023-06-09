Iron bars exposed as concrete comes off expressway flyover

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 8

In what has brought the construction quality of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway under scanner, a concrete chunk of the flyover fell near Mahu village in Nuh district today.

Don’t compromise on quality This is the truth of the BJP’s hasty development. Eager to inaugurate projects, they do not care about quality and all projects built in the state in their tenure are an example. Serious steps need to be taken so that quality is not compromised. Aftab Ahmed, congress mla

The much-celebrated project was inaugurated and opened to public around four months ago. As the chunk fell from the flyover, panic gripped the village and a note a caution was spunded by the the local panchayat, telling the drivers to tread below it cautiously.

Local residents alleged that they had raised an alarm at the time of construction of the flyover that poor quality material was being used in the stretch near the village, but nobody paid heed to them.

“The Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the project in February and it is already falling. The chunk didn’t fall at once, but bit by bit, which left us scared that the bridge might collapse. We rushed to the flyover and cautioned cars travelling on it before informing the local authorities,” said Sarpanch Jubair.

Acting immediately, the authorities concerned put up a caution board.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India is yet to issue an official statement in this regard. Residents have demanded action against the construction company.

PM Modi on February 12 inaugurated the first stretch, Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway, which has reduced the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to 12 hours. It has also brought cities enroute the expressway closer, such as travel between Jaipur and Delhi has been reduced to three and a half hours from five hours.