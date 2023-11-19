Irregularities detected in 6 khasra numbers

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, November 18

The district administration has detected irregularities in six khasra numbers used for registrations on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) had alleged that the portal was being misused for the paddy sales at the Pehowa grain market.

As per information, during the inquiry, out of 39 in-question khasra numbers registered on the portal in the Pehowa area, six cases were detected, in which wrong information related to agricultural lands was fed on the portal.

BKU (Charuni) spokesman Prince Waraich, said, “We detected over 100 dubious gate passes that were issued at the Pehowa grain market to allegedly show sales of paddy, following which we raised the matter.

“Land, where sugarcane crop was cultivated, and plots of residential colonies and barren lands were used to show the paddy crop,” he alleged.

“The details regarding the suspected land and farmers from other districts who have sold paddy in the Pehowa grain market are yet to arrive. Legal action should be taken against employees and others for fake registrations on the portal,” he added.

Kurukshetra District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC) Surender Saini said, “Our of 39 in-question khasra numbers of Pehowa, irregularities were detected in six khasra numbers (nearly three acres).”

He said it was found that the registered land was not cultivable, was empty and other crops were found on the registered lands.

“The secretary of the Pehowa grain market committee has been directed to take appropriate action against employees, who had generated the entry and exit passes, auction recorder, commission agents and other people involved in the misuse of the portal. The reports from other districts are awaited.”

