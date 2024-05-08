Irregularities found in land registration

Palwal, May 7
The police have registered a case in connection with the alleged irregularities committed by officials of the Revenue Department in connection with the registration of a land in a village in the district in 2022. Those booked include a naib tehsildar, a patwari and a kanungo.
According to police sources, an FIR has been registered in response to a letter received from the department in which the mutation of land measuring 23 acres, located in Shekhpur village, had been entered by the officials in contravention of the rules and regulations.
With a complaint lodged with the district authorities, a probe by a committee headed by the Palwal SDM had found irregularities in the work of those whose report was submitted to the district authorities recently.
It is reported that while the district authorities have already ordered the suspension of the kanungo and patwari, the recommendation of action against the naib tehsildar has been sent to the higher authorities of the department. The naib tehsildar is currently posted in Faridabad district. While no arrest has been made, the police have launched a probe into the matter.
