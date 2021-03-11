‘Irregularities’ in seed distribution, FIR to be lodged

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 17

Taking cognisance of irregularities in the distribution of dhaincha seed in Block Raipurrani, Haryana Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sandeep Singh has directed the police to register an FIR against all officials and employees involved in the matter within a week.

Sandeep Singh ordered this while presiding over a meeting of District Grievance Redressal Committee at PWD Rest House Sector 1 today. A total of 19 complaints were taken up at the meeting, out of which, while resolving maximum on the spot, proper directions were given to the officers for speedy resolution of the remaining complaints.

Singh also directed the officials of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Panchkula, to provide all documents related to the case to the police within a week so that appropriate action could be taken by the police in this regard.

The minister also directed to form a committee, consisting of three government and three non-official members, on the problems being faced by the villagers due to the overflow of the screening plant in Tibi Majra due to the drainage of water into Dangri river.

He said the committee would inspect all screening plants of Panchkula and submit its report in 10 days. The committee will inspect the screening plants in the presence of the villagers and will also videograph the entire proceedings.