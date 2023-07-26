 Irregularities, Mismanagement : Rohtak varsity’s faculty sends SOS to Governor : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
Haryana Governor-cum-SUPVA Chancellor Bandaru Dattatreya



Tribune News Service

Rohtak, July 25

The faculty members of Pt Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (SUPVA), Rohtak, have levelled charges of gross irregularities, mismanagement, backdoor appointments and harassment on the university.

The university teachers, who have been staging a protest demonstration for more than 80 days, have urged the Haryana Governor-cum-SUPVA Chancellor Bandaru Dattatreya to intervene in the functioning of the university.

“It is with a heavy heart that we express our sincere belief that the university is heading towards a state of disaster. We feel compelled to voice our concerns in the hope that corrective measures will be taken to rectify the situation,” according to a representation signed by 17 regular faculty members of the university.

In the SOS letter to the Governor, the teachers have lamented the prevalence of a hostile working environment, atmosphere of fear, insecurity, and lack of motivation among the faculty, staff members and students.

The university teachers have alleged gross irregularities in the selection of faculty members and other officials and appointments of persons above 65 years of age in violation of the state government norms.

“An accused in a case of sexual harassment is a member of the committee framing the policy for sexual harassment in the university,” the representation pointed out.

“Favouritism, nepotism, casteism and corruption prevail in the university,” the teachers alleged.

