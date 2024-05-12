Is government on the brink? Arvind, Deepender get into war of words

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 11

The controversy over the status of the state government after three Independent MLAs withdrew their support from it recently has become a hot topic for the candidates of both the Congress and BJP. They are raising the issue prominently in their poll campaigns.

Reacting to the BJP leaders’ statement that the state government had the support of a sufficient number of MLAs, the Congress candidate and Rajya Sabha MP, Deepender Hooda, said some more MLAs were also in touch with the Congress. He added if the state government was not dissolved soon, then immediately after the results of the Lok Sabha polls, everyone would know which side all MLAs were supporting.

“The BJP does not have the required 45 MLAs for the majority in the Vidhan Sabha, hence the Assembly should be dissolved, The President’s Rule should be imposed and fresh elections held,” Deepender said while interacting with the media on the sidelines of the poll meetings organised by Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal at various villages of Jhajjar district last evening.

The BJP candidate and outgoing MP Dr Arvind Sharma, during his campaign in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly segment, said there was no threat to the government as it had the support of a sufficient number of MLAs.

“Opposition parties are raising the issue with an intention to divert the public attention keeping in view their possible defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. Not only the state government will complete its tenure, but the BJP will form the government in the state for the third consecutive time,” said Sharma.

Both candidates are also targeting each other over the issue of development. Deepender said Haryana was No. 1 in development, per capita income, per capita investment and employment generation till 2014.

“Many big institutions like the Railways, roads, metro, highways, industrial areas, industries, power plants, universities, IITs, IIMs, AIIMS were being built. But the state under the rule of the BJP in the past decade reached to number 17 in development and number 1 in unemployment, corruption, crime, drug addiction and inflation. In the last five years, the BJP-JJP coalition government has been indulging in corruption,” he added. He further said during the previous Congress regime, he got the proposal of Asia’s biggest health complex at the AIIMS-2 Badhsa approved by the Central Government, which would include national cancer institute and 10 other institutions of national importance.

Meanwhile, Sharma claimed several development projects were executed in the Rohtak parliamentary constituency during his tenure.

“The nation’s first elevated rail project, Rohtak-Meham-Hansi-Hisar rail line and Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy in Jhajjar’s Devarkhana village were inaugurated in the last five years. The stoppage/extension of over 30 trains were ensured at various railway stations, a project worth Rs 400 crore was prepared to resolve the issue of waterlogging in Rohtak and Jhajjar districts, CGHS wellness centre in Rohtak and Bahadurgarh had been approved,” Sharma added.

