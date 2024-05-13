Issue of corruption takes centre stage in poll campaigns of Faridabad candidates

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 12

Corruption has emerged as one of the core issues being taken up by various political parties and their candidates during the election campaigns in the Faridabad constituency.

‘Corruption led to downfall of cong’ BJP candidate Krishan Pal Gurjar claims that the previous governments in the Centre and state were corrupt; on the other hand, candidates of the opposition parties such as the Congress are attacking the ruling party for allowing corruption to reach new heights and making people suffer with poor development.

In their speeches, Gurjar and other senior BJP leaders have been stating that rampant corruption had led to the downfall of the Congress in 2014, following which they could never revive. The issue of corruption is expected to become a hot topic in the constituency after various scams involving over Rs 200 crore surfaced in the past few years. — Avtar Krishan Gaur, Political Analyst

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Krishan Pal Gurjar claims that the previous governments at the Centre and state were corrupt, the candidates of the opposition parties such as the Congress are attacking the ruling party for allowing corruption to reach new heights and making people suffer with poor development.

“Various terms and adjectives such as ‘Corruption Pal’, ‘Sidh vs Gidh’, ‘Leader vs Dealer’ and ‘Ghotalebaz’ have been used as slogans to attack their opponents in the ongoing campaigns,” says Avtar Krishan Gaur, a political analyst.

He said the issue of corruption was expected to become a hot topic in the constituency after various scams involving over Rs 200 crore surfaced in the past few years.

He said several officials and employees had been nabbed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the district in around five years.

At a public meeting recently, Congress candidate Mahender Pratap Singh said people had perhaps the last chance to decide whether they wanted corruption or development. He said corruption had risen in the district in an unprecedented manner, affecting the life of the common man.

He claimed that scams of several thousand crore would be reported in Faridabad city if probed by an independent agency.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committe (HPCC) president Udai Bhan and Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma are appealing to public to elect leaders and not ‘dealers’, as they allege that property dealers would work for themselves and not public.

Besides, the use of the term “Gidh vs Sidh” has also surfaced in their rallies and public meetings.

In their speeches, Gurjar and other senior BJP leaders have been stating that rampant corruption had led to the downfall of the Congress in 2014, from which the party could never really recover.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Faridabad