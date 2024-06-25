Issue raised in Rewari too; villagers disrupt traffic flow

Tribune News Service

Rewari, June 24

Residents of four villages disrupted traffic on the Bawal road near Chandpur Ki Dhani in Rewari district to protest the shortage of potable water.

They also broke pitchers to mark their resentment against the authorities. District officials tried to placate the angry villagers. Following their assurances that they will resolve the problem at the earliest, the protesters lifted the blockade.

Dharmendra, one of the protesters, said residents of four adjoining villages, including Gajjiwas, Devlawas, Chandpur and Dhamalka, had been grappling with the crisis for several days, forcing them to buy water to cater to their daily demand.

The protesters claimed that they had raised the issue before the district authorities many times, but to no avail. They said the problem was so acute that they were compelled to block the road to get the attention of the authorities.

Earlier, the villagers assembled at the Bawal road in the morning and disrupted traffic by putting tyres and other things on both sides of the road leading to long queues of vehicles. In the meantime, several women broke pitchers to express their anger towards the “apathy” of the authorities towards their plight.

On getting the information about the traffic jam, Krishan Kumar, SHO, Model Town Police Station, rushed to the spot. He somehow pacified the protesters and persuaded them to lift the blockade from there.

