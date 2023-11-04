Issue show-cause notices to Edu Dept officials: Minister

Kurukshetra, November 3
Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda today ordered issuing of show-cause notices to officials of the Education Department who were absent during the Jan Samvad event at Samaspur village in Thanesar block.
The minister held Jan Samvad at Samaspur, Munda Kheri, Ghararsi, Hathira and Kirmach villages today.
During the programme at Samaspur, a complaint related to a government school in the village was raised, but no official of the Education Department was present there to answer the query of the minister. However, later an official from the Education Department reached there, but the minister ordered that show-cause notices be issued to the District Education Officer (DEO) and the Block Education Officer (BEO) for not being present.
