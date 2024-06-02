Issued notice, BJP leader quits party

Mukesh Tandon
Panipat, June 1
BJP leader Avtar Shastri today resigned from the party with immediate effect after receiving a notice from the district unit for ‘anti-party activities’. He has alleged a conspiracy against him.
Meanwhile, BJP’s district president Dushyant Bhatt said he had not received Avtar’s resignation as he was busy in organising programmes of former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar. The BJP’s district unit has issued notices to five leaders for “anti-party activities” during the elections.
Shastri said he was working as a Shakti Kendra pramukh in Badoli village and had done all his duties honestly. He said it was a conspiracy to tarnish his image.
