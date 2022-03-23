I-T dept raids Hero Motocorp premises in Gurugram, Delhi

New Delhi, March 23
The Income Tax Department is conducting raids on multiple premises of Hero Motocorp as part of a tax evasion investigation against the country's largest two-wheeler automobile company, officials said on Wednesday morning.
Offices and residential premises of the promoters including Chairman and CEO of the group Pawan Munjal in Gurugram, Delhi and a few other locations are being covered, they said.
A team of officials of the department are looking at financial documents and other business transactions of the company and the promoters, they said.
A response from the company is awaited.
Hero MotoCorp became the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer in 2001, in terms of unit volume sales in a calendar year, and has maintained the title for the past 20 consecutive years.
Till date, it has sold over 100 million units across domestic and international markets.
Led by Pawan Munjal, the company has presence across 40 countries spanning Asia, Africa, and South and Central America.
The company continues to have a leading position in the domestic two-wheeler segment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India on Thursday as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia
PM Narendra Modi could visit China to attend the BRICS summi...
Bhagwant Mann pays tributes to Bhagat Singh at Hussainiwala, Khatkar Kalan; announces anti-corruption action helpline number
The Punjab CM declared holiday on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom d...
As cases decline, Centre ends Covid containment measures from March 31; wearing of face mask to continue
The Centre had on March 24, 2020 issued orders and guideline...
Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Crowd goes crazy as Saminder Singh Dhindsa won hearts with h...
India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone
Says the export target is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbha...