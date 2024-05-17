IT manager murder accused nabbed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 16

The main accused who allegedly killed a 31-year-old manager of an IT company by running him over with a car was arrested by the Gurugram police on Thursday.

According to the police, the arrested accused has been identified as 36-year-old Manoj Bhardwaj, alias Manav, a resident of Sector 49. He was arrested by a police team of the crime unit, Sector 39, led by inspector Vishwa Gaurav on Thursday from the IFFCO chowk.

A senior police official said they were questioning the accused and would take him on police remand after being produced in a city court tomorrow.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that in the same street where he lives, deceased Rishabh Jasuja and his brother Ranjak had bought a PG. Due to people coming there by vehicles, the road leading to his house in the street had been blocked. He had spoken about this with them several times. On the day of the incident, he went to the PG. When the manager of the PG was asked to remove the car, Rishabh and Ranjak came there and a fight broke out between them.

The incident took place in the South City 2 on the Sohna road late Sunday night. In an escalation of the row, Manoj called some of his friends, and they thrashed the brothers. Manoj got into his car, hit the two brothers, and dragged both of them on the car’s bonnet for about 20 metres. The entire act was captured in a CCTV. An FIR was registered at the Sector 50 police station on Monday and police arrested the main accused today.

