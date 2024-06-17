 It will be Congress vs BJP in Assembly poll, we’ll get majority, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda : The Tribune India

  Haryana
It will be Congress vs BJP in Assembly poll, we’ll get majority, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others during an event in Kurukshetra on Sunday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 16

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said there will be a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP in the state Assembly elections.

With an aim to win more than 70 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, the Congress leaders called upon party workers to become active in the field and go door to door to expose “anti-people” policies of the state government.

Addressing party workers here, Hooda said, “The Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat was given to the AAP under the seat-sharing arrangement. Though the INDIA bloc couldn’t win the seat, the hard work of the Congress workers will not go in vain. There is a clear indication that the Congress is going to form the next government in Haryana. Though the party got good results in the Lok Sabha elections, there is no time to relax. The real target is the upcoming Assembly elections.”

He said, “Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam is a source of corruption. The state government is acting like a contractor and as a result, over 2 lakh permanent jobs are lying vacant in Haryana. The posts are lying vacant in schools, hospitals and other departments. The input cost in agriculture is on the rise, but the income of farmers is decreasing. The BJP has no achievement and it failed to bring any new projects in the state. We will fill the vacant posts, discontinue the anti-people portals launched by the government, restore the powers of panchayats and implement the old pension scheme.”

Expressing concerns over the groundwater level, the former Chief Minister said, “The Dadupur-Nalvi channel was the biggest water recharge project, but the BJP government de-notified it without even giving a thought to its future consequences.”

Meanwhile, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan said, “Congress workers did well in the Lok Sabha elections in Kurukshetra. There were several factors, including misuse of power by the ruling party, overconfidence of the INDIA bloc candidate (Sushil Gupta) and the presence of some candidates who were contesting just to cut the votes, behind the defeat on the Kurukshetra seat. There is a need to stay alert in the upcoming Assembly elections because the BJP is using various tactics to retain power.”

“We have set a target to win more than 70 seats in Haryana in the upcoming Assembly elections. To achieve the goal, we need to win all four Assembly seats from Kurukshetra district. The election manifesto is being prepared and we will fulfil all promises, but it will be your responsibility to go door to door and tell people about our promises,” he said, while addressing the party workers.

Ladwa MLA Mewa Singh, Ashok Arora and several other Congress leaders were present on the occasion.

