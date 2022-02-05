ITBP assistant commandant, accused in Rs 125-crore fraud case, surrenders in Gurugram court

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, February 5

In the case of cheating in the name of providing construction contracts in NSG, the absconding accused and assistant commandant of ITBP has surrendered in a Gurugram court.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Gurugram police took him on five-day police remand for questioning.

After registering three FIRs, a SIT was formed to investigate the matter. The crime unit, Manesar, led by its inspector Sandeep Kumar nabbed four, including main accused Praveen Yadav, deputy commandant of BSF; his sister Rituraj Yadav, his wife Mamta Yadav, a bank manager and property dealer Dinesh Kumar for alleged fraud of over Rs 125 crore in the name of providing construction contracts in National Security Guards (NSG).

Naveen Khatodia, brother-in-law of main accused and assistant commandant of ITBP, was on run. He was also booked.

It was in late evening on Friday Naveen Khatodia surrendered in a local court at Gurugram. After getting information a team led by inspector Madan Singh of EOW reached the court and took him on five-day police remand.

It may be noted that following the arrest of four accused SIT recovered over Rs 13 crore cash and six luxury cars were from the accused.

“We have taken the fifth accused Naveen on remand and are questioning about his role in the fraud,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

In the investigation of the SIT it has also come to the fore that the main accused, Deputy Commandant of BSF, Praveen Yadav, invested around Rs 70 crore out of Rs 125 crore in the stock market. The accused also told police that Rs 70 crore invested have sunk. The investigating officers are also probing the accounts of the accused and his family members.