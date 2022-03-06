ITI principal suspended

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 5

The Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Haryana, has suspended the principal of Government Industrial Training Institute (Women), Ambala City, Bhupender Pal Singh, for his alleged misbehaviour and harassment of female staff members.

An order issued by the department read that Bhupender Pal Singh was placed under suspension with immediate effect. On Friday, students of the ITI staged a protest, accusing the principal of harassing the female staff members. They had locked the main gate of the institute and didn’t allow the principal to enter.

The female staff has refused to work with the principal, stating that they had complained against him to Skill Development and Industrial Training Minister Mool Chand Sharma. “The principal has been suspended. An enquiry has been ordered to take further action,” the minister said.

However, the principal has denied all allegations. —